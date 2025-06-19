Texas man receives seven life sentences for sex trafficking teens

article

The Brief A Jacksonville, TX man, Desnique Deshawn Herndon, received seven life sentences for child sex trafficking in East Texas. Herndon trafficked multiple teenage girls, some as young as 13, by recruiting them on social media and posting explicit photos online. Three co-conspirators have also been sentenced, with another awaiting sentencing in July 2025.



A Jacksonville, Texas man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for child sex trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Seven Life Sentences

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 28, received seven life sentences from U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker on June 18, 2025.

In 2023, a jury convicted Herndon of six counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children after a five-day trial. He remained in custody between his conviction and sentencing.

What they're saying:

"Victimizing children through commercial sex trafficking is reprehensible and will be prosecuted vigorously in East Texas," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. "We will not stand by and watch the lives of young people ruined by predators like Herndon."

ICE Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard added that "sex trafficking is one of the most appalling crimes in our society, exploiting the most vulnerable among us." He emphasized HSI's commitment to identifying traffickers and supporting survivors.

Details of the Trafficking Operation

Big picture view:

According to information presented in court, Herndon began trafficking multiple teenage girls for commercial sex acts in 2019. He recruited victims, some as young as 13, through social media, promising them riches.

He then placed them in hotels in the Tyler area and posted advertisements with explicit photos of the girls on sex trafficking websites. Jurors also heard testimony that Herndon used co-conspirators to continue his operation while he was in jail, so victims could earn money for his bond.

Co-Conspirators Sentenced

Three of Herndon's co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the offenses:

Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, 29, of Tyler, was sentenced on Nov. 16, 2023, to over 12 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. Roberts also received a 75-year state prison sentence in Smith County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Tavarus D. Watkins, 29, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Nov. 16, 2023, for interstate transport of a minor for illegal sexual activity.

Patrick Lamont Cross Jr., 28, of Palestine, pleaded guilty on Aug. 22, 2022, to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children and is scheduled for sentencing on July 10, 2025.