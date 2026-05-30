Texas man faces felony animal cruelty charges after 7 dogs rescued

The Brief A Texas man was arrested on a third-degree felony animal cruelty charge and is being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities rescued seven severely neglected dogs left without food or clean water, and all are now stable under SPCA care. A judge awarded permanent custody of the animals to the SPCA, though the criminal investigation remains ongoing.



A Texas man has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge after authorities rescued seven dogs that were allegedly found in severely neglected conditions, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Hunt County animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

Jake Stephen Davis was arrested on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, torture, a third-degree felony under Texas law.

Jake Stephen Davis

Davis was being held on a $150,000 bond, according to authorities.

Court records show Davis is accused of intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causing unjustifiable pain and suffering to animals.

SPCA of Texas investigates neglected dogs

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Local perspective:

The charge stems from an investigation that began May 17 after the SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a concerned citizen.

Investigators said they found six Cur-type dogs confined in pens along a farm-to-market road in Hunt County with no apparent access to food and only small amounts of contaminated rainwater. A seventh dog was discovered nearby, tethered with a heavy chain near a small wooden doghouse and a bowl containing contaminated water.

Condition of the rescued dogs

Dig deeper:

Authorities said one of the dogs was extremely lethargic and in rapidly declining condition. Investigators conducted an emergency seizure of the six dogs, citing concerns that the animals might not survive without immediate intervention.

The dogs were transported to the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center for emergency veterinary treatment and forensic evaluation. Investigators later obtained a warrant authorizing custody of the six dogs already removed from the property as well as the seventh dog that remained onsite. The final dog was seized the following day.

During a civil custody hearing Tuesday, Judge Kerry Crews of Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 ordered the seven dogs released to the SPCA of Texas. The judge found that Davis had allegedly neglected the animals in a cruel manner and awarded the SPCA of Texas $4,056 in restitution.

Big picture view:

The SPCA said the dogs are receiving medical treatment and supportive care and are in stable condition as they continue to recover.

"Our medical team continues to carefully assess each dog’s condition and provide the highest standard of care possible," said Courtney Burns, chief investigator for the SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit. Burns said behavioral specialists also are working to help the dogs build trust through socialization and rehabilitation.

The investigation remains ongoing.