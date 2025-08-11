Texas man convicted of threatening to kill Secret Service agents and their families

article

The Brief A Lubbock man has been convicted of threatening to kill two U.S. Secret Service agents and their families. The threats were made on social media, including a post that referenced "slitting the throats" of the agents and their families. The man, Tristan Rene Langston, faces up to 15 years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6.



A federal jury has convicted a Lubbock man who threatened to kill two U.S. Secret Service agents and their families in an online post.

Tristan Rene Langston, 37, was found guilty Thursday of transmitting threats in interstate commerce and threatening a federal law enforcement officer. He faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.

Threatened to Kill Secret Service Agents

Big picture view:

According to evidence presented during his four-day trial, Langston posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, in February that read, "2nd Amendment in full effect. Gonna slit the throats of agents and their families."

Prosecutors said the threats were directed at two specific agents who had previously investigated a separate online threat Langston made in 2023.

Over the next several months, he targeted one of the agents and his family in additional online posts. Evidence also showed Langston kept videos and notes on his cellphone expressing anger and resentment toward the agents.

What they're saying:

"Targeting federal agents and their families with threats of violence is not protected speech—it is a federal crime," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "This verdict reaffirms our office’s commitment to take all threats seriously and to hold accountable those who try to intimidate and terrorize our law enforcement partners."

"We commend the jury’s decision in finding Tristan Langston guilty of threatening to kill United States Secret Service agents and their families," said Christina Foley, Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas Field Office. "Threats against federal law enforcement officers and their loved ones are taken with the utmost seriousness, and this verdict reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting those who serve."

The U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas investigated the case.