Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19.
His campaign released a statement Sunday morning that Patrick tested positive the day before and says that he is experiencing only mild symptoms.
He had previously experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms in January.
Patrick is isolating at home and following appropriate protocols, according to his campaign, and will be working from home this week.
Patrick is fully vaccinated and received a booster last fall.