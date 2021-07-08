Texas Legislature special session officially underway

Protestors surrounded the Capitol in Austin as legislators kicked off their special session Thursday.

The special session is a last-ditch effort to get items that are important to the governor passed.

There was not a lot of excitement during Thursday’s short session. The governor's special proclamation was read, laying out the agenda for the next 30 days.

Afterwards, Democratic lawmakers held a news conference vowing to fight against many of the bills.

There was also a rally against what many call attempts at voter suppression.

The 87th Texas Legislature Special Session is officially underway in Austin. The House of Representatives and Senate each met in their chambers at the Texas Capitol Thursday morning.

Over the next 30 days, state lawmakers will take up 11 agenda items laid out by Governor Greg Abbott. At the top of that list is the so-called "election integrity bill."

Gov. Abbott revived the GOP's thwarted efforts to pass new voting laws in America’s biggest red state after Democrats temporarily derailed the restrictive bill with a late-night walkout in the state Capitol in May.

The Texas Democratic Caucus held a news conference after the close of day one Thursday.

"We're ready to fight against these bad policies for as long as it takes. Fight for the people of Texas," State Rep. Chris Turner said.

At a rally outside the state Capitol, community leaders spoke out against the "election integrity bill," which seeks to put a ban on drive-thru and 24-hour early voting. It would also add a voter ID component to mail-in ballots.

"Until we get justice, we cannot give up," Dominique Alexander said.

State lawmakers will also take up other hot-button issues, like bail reform, border security, and transgender rights.

"That would prevent transgender student-athletes from competing on sports teams that correspond to their gender identity," Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek explained.

There's also the topic of critical race theory.

"It should be noted that Abbott already signed into law a bill from the regular session that sought to crack down on critical race theory in the classroom, so he wants something that goes even further," Svitek added.

Educators said critical race theory is not being taught currently in public schools, but Republicans believe talking about it is a winning issue for them.

"This is part of a national effort right now. Republicans everywhere who are in power at the state level are trying to restrict the teaching of critical race theory in the classroom," Svitek said.

Among the 11 agenda items, there's some slightly less controversial topics.

What's referred to as a 13th check, a one-time supplemental payment for retired teachers.

Both chambers will meet again Friday. Committee hearings are expected to begin on Saturday.