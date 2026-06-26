Texas leaders approve Bible stories as required reading in schools

The Brief The Republican-led Texas State Board of Education voted in favor of a required reading list featuring Bible stories. A vote on a major social curriculum rewrite has not happened yet. Critics argue the revisions downplay civil rights, cultural diversity, and critical thinking, while supporters maintain they rightfully emphasize Christianity's role in America's founding. The vote impacts the state's 5.5 million public school students, with approved elementary changes slated to take effect for the 2030-31 school year.



The Texas Board of Education has approved controversial changes to required reading lists for Texas public school students. They now include Bible passages.

The Republican-led board heard fiery debates from supporters and critics all week before making a decision on Friday afternoon.

Texas Curriculum Debate

What we know:

The education board is adopting new standards that supporters say more closely reflects the nation's origins. But critics say it promotes Christianity over diversity and civil rights.

On Friday afternoon, the board voted 9-5-1 on a proposal with reading lists that includes stories from the Bible. Members are expected to vote later on Friday on a second proposal that completely rewrites the state's social studies curriculum.

The votes follow months of discussion on the board, culminating in hearings every day this week that have featured testimony from nearly 400 experts, teachers, and concerned citizens.

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What's next:

Friday’s changes will take effect for the 2030-31 school year for elementary students. The board will address changes to high school courses at a later time.

Texas reviews curriculum standards across all academic fields every 15 to 20 years.

Supporters and critics clash over history standards

Controversy frequently accompanies decisions regarding how history and social studies are taught to Texas public school students.

The current debate impacts the educational guidelines for the state's 5.5 million public school students.

What they're saying:

Conservative supporters argue that Texas public school lessons should accurately reflect the specific historical context of the nation's origin, emphasizing Christianity's role in America's founding.

"History must be taught correctly, objectively, and factually, free from revisionist pressures. This proposal puts 'America First' values back into Texas education. It ensures students graduate with an uncompromised, accurate understanding of American exceptionalism, free from revisionist pressures of foreign groups and radical ideologies that seek to undermine Western civilization and subvert our traditional values," a supporter argued.

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The other side:

Democrats and other critics of the revisions claim the new material pushes Christianity on people of other faiths or those who do not identify with any religion.

They argue it also downplays world cultures, civil rights, and the contributions that people of color have made to U.S. and Texas history. The changes also heavily emphasize memorization over critical thinking.

One critic questioned the narrow focus of the curriculum.

"What about those who came here enslaved? What about the indigenous people? We can't forget about them, especially in social studies," a critic argued. "These proposed standards actually defy the Constitution in some ways, highlighting only one group of Americans as the founders who built this country, to the exclusion of others in the past and the present."