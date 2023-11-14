Texas lawmakers pass controversial bill making illegal border crossing a state crime

A new bill that would make entering Texas from a foreign country illegally a state crime is headed to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

Senate Bill 4 was passed by the Texas Legislature late Tuesday night in a 83 to 61 vote.

The bill empowers local and state law enforcement to arrest migrants they believe entered crossed into the state from a foreign country unlawfully.

A judge could order migrants to leave the country and if they refuse, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

Gov. Abbott posted about the passage on social media saying, "Texas won't wait on Biden to secure the border."

Earlier in the day, Governor Abbott said Texas' Operation Lone Star had led to over 481,000 apprehensions of people entering the country illegally.

State Democrats decried the bill as unconstitutional, saying that border security is a federal issue.

They also raised concerns that it could lead to racial profiling.

"Texas Republicans proudly passed legislation that will allow Greg Abbott’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) to imprison Black and Brown migrants for simply existing in our state. And instead of working to address our issues at the southern border with data-driven, humane proposals like our Texas House Democrats – bloodthirsty Republicans are choosing violence and political stunts," said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa in a statement.

Border security was one of two issues in the Texas Legislature's fourth session.

The Texas House also passed a bill to fund additional border wall construction.

Senate Bill 3 must go back to the Texas Senate to pass the amended version of the bill.

It is expected to pass.