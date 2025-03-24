Texas lawmakers debate bill banning soda, candy from SNAP benefits

The Brief A Texas Senate bill would prevent people from using SNAP benefits on things like chips, cookies, candy, and soda. The bill's supporters argue that these items offer little to no nutritional value. Critics argue people with SNAP benefits should be allowed to make their own choices about how to feed their families.



Texas lawmakers are debating a bill that would prevent people from using SNAP benefits on junk food.

What we know:

Senate Bill 379 would prohibit Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from being used on items like soda, energy drinks, candy, chips, and cookies.

More than 3.3 million Texans utilize SNAP benefits, which used to be referred to as food stamps.

Republican State Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston said he filed SB 379 to get back to the original intent of the SNAP program and focus on nutrition.

The bill comes as there is a push at the federal level under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to restrict ultra-processed foods and additives.

What they're saying:

Republican lawmakers say the bill is about removing food and drinks with little nutritional value from the government assistance program.

The other side:

Critics argue people using SNAP should have the ability to decide what is best for their families, including treats for their kids or food for medical needs, like treating a blood sugar crash.

They also point out the lack of access to grocery stores and say many people on food stamps rely on convenience stores where healthy food is limited.

FILE - A stocked soda aisle is pictured in a file image. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What's next:

The full Senate will debate SB 379 on Monday.

If it makes it out of the Senate, it will then go to the House for consideration.