Texas lawmakers call for CDC transparency amid measles outbreak

The Brief Texas Democrats are calling for a detailed report from the CDC about how the agency is assisting with a measles outbreak in West Texas. The letter comes as the CDC is facing workforce and funding cuts and Texas deals with its worst measles outbreak in 30 years. The state health department reported 279 as of Friday.



A group of Texas congressional members are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to release a detailed report on the agency's efforts to contain a measles outbreak impacting West Texas.

The letter, penned by Reps. Lizzie Fletcher, Mark Veasey and Lloyd Doggett and signed by every Texas Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, comes amid staffing cuts to the agency and reduction in public health funding.

What they're saying:

"As local pharmacies report shortages of MMR vaccine doses, the Administration has shipped doses of Vitamin A to Texas, endorsing its use in addition to cod liver oil to reduce the outbreak, neither of which are scientifically proven to reduce the spread of the disease," the members said. "We are concerned that, while the CDC has explicitly stated its efforts are "science-based" and "data-driven," recent actions have suggested otherwise."

Texas is currently in the midst of its worst measles outbreak of the past 30 years. The disease was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000.

"Despite overwhelming scientific evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of the MMR vaccine, the Administration has spread dangerous misinformation discouraging immunization," the letter reads. "Under-vaccination has posed the biggest threat to the proliferation of measles in America, and anti-vaccine rhetoric has resulted in significant reductions in vaccination coverage in kindergartners."

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that vaccines were available for anyone who wanted then and that he had been working with the state to get vaccines where they're needed.

Kennedy also said he was for allowing individuals to make their own decisions about vaccinations.

The delegation expressed concerns about a delay in reporting from the agency after several pages of the agency's website were removed and they went to monthly updates as opposed to the previous weekly updates. The agency has since returned to weekly updates.

"These delays and discrepancies are not merely technical failures; they reflect a broader problem of insufficient transparency," the representatives said. "Timely reporting is critical for controlling outbreaks, and the inability to respond in real time to the urgent needs of communities only delays crucial interventions."

The letter asks acting CDC Director Susan Monarez to provide information on specific actions taken by the agency to help with mitigation, how the loss of employees impacted their response, and if the Department of Governmental Efficiency has been involved in the agency's response.

The members have requested a response from Monarez by March 25.

CDC response to Texas measles outbreak

On March 4, the CDC sent a rapid response team to West Texas.

The Epidemic Intelligence Service team was expected to be in the state for up to three weeks aiding local health officials.

"The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health. By working together -- parents, healthcare providers, community leaders, and government officials, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation. Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies," wrote Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a statement released after the team deployed.

Texas measles outbreak

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 20 new cases of measles in the state to bring the total infections since January to 279.

More than 200 of those cases are in children under the age of 18. All but two of the reported cases are in people who were not vaccinated.

A majority of those cases are in Gaines County, a county in West Texas along the New Mexico border.

Cases tied to the outbreak, covering 11 counties, have spread as far as Lamar County.

One death, a school-aged child, has been reported in the state and 36 patients have been hospitalized as of Friday.

Other cases in Harris, Rockwall and Travis counties have been reported, but they are unrelated to the current outbreak and were reported in people who had just returned from traveling abroad.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.