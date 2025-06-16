Gov. Abbott: Texas DPS 'on heightened alert' after threat against lawmakers

The Brief Gov. Abbott says Texas DPS is on "heightened alert" after a man allegedly threatened Texas lawmakers. An arrest was made in La Grange, according to Texas DPS. No charges have been filed at this time.



On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared his thoughts on the arrest of a suspect who allegedly threatened Texas lawmakers.

The incident came just hours after Minnesota lawmakers were targeted in shootings that killed state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

Texas DPS on "credible threat"

What we know:

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Texas DPS closed the Texas State Capitol Complex in Austin on Saturday after what it deemed a "credible threat" against lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, a concerned citizen contacted local authorities to report that a man was on his way to the No Kings protest at the Texas State Capitol and was planning to harm lawmakers.

Just after 5 p. m., Texas DPS posted on X that a man was arrested after a traffic stop in La Grange, about 60 miles outside of Austin.

During the traffic stop, the suspect told state troopers that he had a handgun in his vehicle.

The suspect was arrested on a misdemeanor traffic charge, according to Texas DPS, and was brought in for questioning about the threat. The gun was seized.

Texas DPS says that no charges related to the alleged threat have been filed and that the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Texas DPS is not sharing the name of the person who was arrested.

What they're saying:

"You obviously saw what happened in Minnesota. We need all to make sure that nothing like that ever happens in the state of Texas. So, DPS is on heightened alert. They have a joint task force all around the state of Texas gathering information both through social media sources as well as other sources," said Gov. Abbott. "If there's anybody or any group of people who are under a potential threat, [DPS and federal agents] will elevate both their threat assessment as well as their threat protection for those individuals or those group of peoples."

Democratic Caucus Letter to Gov. Abbott

Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Abbott over the weekend calling for increased safety measures for state lawmakers.

The letter says how these concerns stem from the rhetoric used by elected officials and online, and how those words can become physical actions.

"Politically motivated extremists have proven they are willing to murder to achieve political aims, and in light of the threat on those attending the protest, we have every reason to believe Texas officials could be targeted next."