Dallas police arrest suspect in stolen car and uncover evidence of mail theft

The Brief Dallas police arrested 35-year-old Loi Lien after locating a stolen Mercedes GLE tracked from DFW Airport to northeast Dallas. Evidence found inside the vehicle linked the suspect to mail theft and is now assisting an ongoing U.S. Postal Inspection Service case. Lien is being held at the Dallas County Jail on multiple felony charges including vehicle theft, drug possession, and an active warrant.



The Dallas Police Department’s Crime Response Team responded to a FLOCK hit on January 29, 2026, on a stolen Mercedes GLE that was stolen from DFW Airport.

Arrest and evidence discovery

What we know:

The officers located the vehicle near Audelia Road and Walnut Street. Officers were able to take in the 35-year-old suspect, Loi Lien.

Loi Lien

Lien was asleep in the vehicle before being taken into custody without incident.

Officers conducted an inventory search of the vehicle and found property belonging to Lien. During the search of Lien’s property, officers found evidence tied to additional criminal activity involving mail theft. The arrest led to multiple felony charges but also provided critical evidence that directly assisted the U.S. Postal Inspectors with an ongoing investigation.

Photo courtesy of @DallasPD on X

Legal charges and federal involvement

What's next:

Lien was transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of identifiers, unlawful use of criminal instrument, drug possession and a theft warrant from Collin County.