Rumors of ICE detention facility in Hutchins sparks local concerns

Rumors that a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "mega detention facility" could be built in Hutchins have sparked local concerns.

A "mega detention facility" in the works?

What we know:

Internal ICE documents reviewed by the Dallas Morning News detail a new "mega detention facility" in the works for Hutchins, 12 miles south of Dallas.

The location would be at a vacant warehouse near where I-45 and I-20 meet. Views from Sky 4 show the sprawling the space is, spread out over 61 acres.

The facility boasts more than one million available square feet of industrial space on the Majestic Realty website, which also says it’s "still available." Messages for the listing agent went unanswered Friday.

What they're saying:

Homeland Security's assistant secretary denied the report

"We have no new detention centers to announce at this time. Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space," Tricia McLaughlin told FOX 4's Casey Stegall in an email.

Local perspective:

Hutchins mayor Mario Vazquez told Stegall nobody from the federal government has contacted him about a possible new detention facility. He also confirms no certificate of occupancy has been applied for.

He and his fellow residents have some major concerns if the facility comes to pass.

"The response seems like anybody that you talk to, it’s one of… we don’t want that," Paul James, a Hutchins resident, told Stegall. "There is the infrastructure… whether a town that has 8000 people can handle another 9000 people."

"Protests and everything that goes along with it, it’s just a big headache," Richard Livingston, another Hutchins resident, told Stegall. "I know they’re going to have to put it somewhere, but I’d rather for it not to be here."