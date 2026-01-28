'They were holding on to each other': Frisco community mourns 2 teens killed in sledding accident

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gracie Brito and Elizabeth Angle

The Brief Two 16-year-old girls died after a sled being towed by a Jeep struck a curb and collided with a tree in a Frisco neighborhood Sunday. The parents of victim Elizabeth Angle remembered her as a "kind-spirited" teenager and urged other families to be aware of how quickly winter activities can turn dangerous. The tragedy follows a surge in winter injuries across North Texas, with Cook Children’s Medical Center reporting 52 sledding-related hospitalizations since the weekend.



Two 16-year-old girls have died after the sled they were riding, which was being towed by a Jeep, struck a tree on Sunday afternoon.

Angle died shortly after the accident on Sunday. The Brito family confirmed Wednesday that Gracie has also passed away, and they are currently at the hospital honoring her final wish to be an organ donor.

Teen girls killed in Frisco sledding accident

What we know:

According to Frisco police, a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep pulling the two girls on a sled near Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court. Witnesses told investigators the sled hit a curb, causing it to collide with a tree.

When officers arrived, they found both girls in critical condition. Police performed life-saving measures before the teens were transported to a local hospital, where both later died.

‘These sweet besties are together forever’

What they're saying:

"These sweet besties are together forever," Elizabeth’s mother, Megan Angle, posted on Facebook. "I find some comfort knowing they are in heaven together... They were holding on to each other on the sled. Our hearts go out to the Brito family. We are forever connected."

Remembering Elizabeth Angle and Gracie Brito

Dig deeper:

In a statement to FOX 4, the Brito family described Gracie as a generous soul who consistently put others before herself.

"She was a kind and generous soul, full of warmth, love, and compassion," the family said. "Even at such a young age, she showed a selflessness beyond her years ... she was thrilled to get her driver’s license and become an organ donor. She wanted to help anyone in need. That was Grace!"

Gracie was a dedicated All-Star athlete at Express Cheer, where her family says she approached the sport with "discipline, dedication, and joy."

"The bond she shared with her teammates, coaches, and her cheer family was one of trust, love, and support," the statement continued. "The days since Sunday have been unimaginably difficult. We are taking things moment by moment and leaning on our faith, on one another, and on the overwhelming love and support from our family, friends, and community."

Elizabeth was a sophomore at Wakeland High School, where she played soccer. Her parents described her as a kind-spirited teenager who loved her friends and her community.

"If there is anything learned from this situation, it's go out and have fun. Be safe, though," said Brian Angle, Elizabeth’s father.

Her mother, Megan Angle, warned other parents about how quickly a fun afternoon can turn into a tragedy. "I know kids think they are invincible. It was literally an instant," she said. "We are just regular people... you hear these stories and think, 'Oh, that will never happen to me,' and it did."

Wakeland High School officials announced they will honor Angle during second period once classes resume. The school will also provide grief counselors for students and staff.







Frisco police urged residents to remain cautious during the ongoing winter weather. "Snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or even deadly accidents," the department said in a statement. "Please stay alert, stay indoors when possible, and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activity."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

Surge of weather-related injuries at North Texas hospitals

Local perspective:

The tragedy comes as North Texas hospitals report a surge in weather-related injuries. As of Wednesday morning, Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 52 children have been treated for sledding accidents since the weekend.

Doctors said the patients range in age from 2 to 17. Reported injuries include broken bones, significant head trauma, and internal organ damage. Pediatricians are urging parents to discuss safety risks with their children before they head out into the ice and snow.