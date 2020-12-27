article

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bonnen shared the news through a post on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

He said his wife, Kim, tested positive last week, and she continues to "battle difficult by manageable symptoms."

Bonnen said after his wife’s positive test, he tested positive this weekend, and only has mild symptoms as of now.

His sons, Jackson and Gregory, have not tested positive, but will continue to be tested as they quarantine as a family.

Bonnen said he isn’t sure where his family was exposed to the virus, and they "made the difficult decision to celebrate Christmas" with just his household and have "diligently followed all health protocols since March."