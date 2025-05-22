Texas House gives initial approval to allow prayer in schools

The Brief The Texas House has given preliminary approval to allow time for prayer in schools. The bill would require school districts to vote on carving out time for prayer and the reading of religious texts. The bill is part of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's priority bills.



The Texas House gave its approval to a bill that would allow school districts to set aside time to allow students and staff to pray or read religious texts during the school day on Thursday.

The bill passed 91-51 Thursday after much debate over the separation of church and state. The bill faces one more vote in the House.

The bill passed the Senate 24-6 back in March.

It is one of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's priority bills for the session.

Supporters of the bill on the House floor Thursday said public schools were in a better place when prayer was allowed.

What they're saying:

"I would offer to you that our kids in our public schools need prayer, need bible reading now more than they ever have," Rep. Brent Money said.

Rep. David Spiller said the bill was about religious freedom.

"We have religious freedom in Texas, and today we have the opportunity to pass something that gives that to teachers, to school employees, to students, to parents," Spiller said.

The other side:

Critics say the bill violates the separation of church and state and will not create the peaceful harmony in school settings that some say it will.

"It's not the prayer in school that's the problem," Rep. Christian Manuel said. "It's that you are giving the government control over saying when someone can and can't pray."

Others argue the bill allows teachers to encourage students to pray and could incentivize it.

"I don't think this matter is about what you believe," Rep. James Talarico said. "When we allow teachers and principals, those in positions of power, to impose their religion on other people, especially children, we are undermining the freedom of religion that made this state and this country great."

Prayer in schools

Senate Bill 11 would allow school districts and public charter schools to establish a time for prayer in schools.

The option to add a time of prayer would be considered and voted on by each district's school board.

The time would require a signed consent from for participation, which could include time for prayer and time to read religious texts.

Students and staff could opt out of participation. The time for prayer can not be during class time.