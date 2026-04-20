Speaker Dustin Burrows orders Texas House probe into ‘indefensible’ Roblox content

The Brief Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows has ordered a formal investigation into online gaming platforms following reports of violent content accessible to minors. The probe was sparked by a Roblox simulation of the Uvalde school shooting, leading lawmakers to review parental controls and developer liability. Roblox stated it has removed the "indefensible" content, banned the creators, and is launching new account types to further restrict younger users.



Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows on Monday issued a supplemental interim charge directing lawmakers to investigate online gaming platforms, citing concerns over violent and sexually explicit content accessible to minors.

In the post announcing the charge, Burrows included screenshots from a controversial video game depicting a real-world school shooting.

AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 5: Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows gavels in the session in the House Chamber at the Capitol in Austin, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. A quorum was not present after most Democrat state representatives left Texas to break quorum and b Expand

Texas House probes online gaming safety

What we know:

The supplemental charge expands on Burrows’ March committee priorities ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature, adding a focused review by the House Committee on State Affairs into "Protecting Minors on Online Gaming Platforms."

Under the supplemental charge, lawmakers will study the "proliferation of inappropriate virtual experiences for minors," including violent or sexually explicit content and features that allow communication between children and adult strangers. The update signals a growing focus among Texas lawmakers on online safety as part of broader interim priorities that already include water supply, artificial intelligence infrastructure and government oversight.

Reviewing parental controls and developer liability

(Photo Illustration by George Chan/Getty Images)

The committee is tasked with evaluating existing platform safeguards such as parental controls, content moderation systems and chat filters, as well as determining whether companies prioritize user engagement over safety. Lawmakers are directed to propose legislative and regulatory recommendations aimed at preventing exploitation, limiting minors’ exposure to harmful content while emphasizing enforcement mechanisms that are legal.

Roblox's Uvalde simulation sparks outcry

What they're saying:

Burrows said the move was prompted in part by a first-person shooter game on Roblox that recreated the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which he called "indefensible" and reflective of broader failures in content moderation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"Protecting Texas children is one of the most serious responsibilities of lawmakers, and we will treat it that way—especially in an increasingly digital world," Burrows said in a statement posted to social media.

Burrows added that the issue goes beyond a single game and reflects systemic oversight gaps in platforms popular with children. He noted that a significant portion of Roblox’s user base is under the age of 13, raising concerns about the effectiveness of existing safeguards.

Burrows mentioned accountability in part of his social post, stating, "The Texas House will not look the other way while companies aimed at children permit—and profit from—this kind of environment," Burrows said. "Accountability is coming, and we will be ready to act."

New social media ban proposed

Local perspective:

Texas House Rep. Jared Patterson has been very vocal about issues between kids and social media, including the Uvalde shooting simulation on Roblox.

"These are tragic losses that we've dealt with that every Texan feels in their heart, and it's not entertainment, it's disgusting, and the platforms should be held accountable for having this type of material on their platforms," said Patterson. "And I'll tell you that social media plays a role in this, because these freaks find a corner in the Internet where they can communicate with one another and find community. And it's very disgusting."

Patterson filed a bill last legislative session that aimed at banning social media for kids 18 and younger, but it failed. This upcoming session, Patterson plans to re-file the bill, but this time it will have new language that includes Roblox and the age restriction would change to kids 16 and younger.

(Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"So we're going to make sure that we put a stop to that, that children are no longer allowed on social media again, what I believe is the most harmful product that they have legal access to in Texas."

Legal accountability, Section 230 challenges

Dig deeper:

Lawmakers will also examine state laws on age verification and parental consent, and review federal legal protections for these tech and gaming platforms. This examination includes Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which can shield companies from liability for user-generated content.

The committee will assess potential civil and criminal liability for third-party developers who create harmful content within gaming platforms and consider whether companies are able and/or willing to identify those responsible.

Statement from Roblox

The other side:

The following statement is attributed to a Roblox spokesperson:

"Any glorification of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School deeply concerns us. Behaviors that promote violent extremism and depictions of sensitive real-world events are against our policies, which we work tirelessly to enforce. The content referenced by the Texas Speaker of the House has been removed and any users who upload such content are immediately banned from our platform upon detection.

Roblox has built a multi-layered safety system that includes advanced AI-powered detection, monitoring teams, 24/7 moderation, and robust user reporting tools. We have always blocked the sharing of images or videos in chat, and we use rigorous filters designed to prevent the exchange of personal information. Through mandatory age-checks, younger users are restricted to chatting with peers by default, and for those under nine, chat is disabled. Building on these safety features, we are introducing two new account types – Roblox Kids and Roblox Select – that are designed to limit users under 16 to an age-appropriate set of experiences.

We take immediate action when we detect violations of our standards and work closely with law enforcement to hold bad actors accountable. While no system can be perfect, we work around the clock to enhance our safety measures."