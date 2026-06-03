Dickies Arena to change venue name

The Brief Dickies Arena, the 14,000-seat venue that opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will soon change its sponsorship name. In a podcast appearance, the arena's president said Dickies' parent company, Bluestar Alliance, does not want to be involved with the arena anymore. Trail Drive Management Corp., which runs Dickies Arena, sent a letter to Bluestar Alliance in April demanding payments over the naming rights of the arena.



One of Fort Worth's biggest venues will soon go by a new name.

Dickies Arena name change

What we know:

Matt Homan, the President of Dickies Arena and Trail Drive Management Corp., said in a podcast appearance that the arena will soon undergo a name change.

Homan said Bluestar Alliance, the brand management company that acquired Dickies in 2025, no longer wants to be a part of the arena's naming rights.

"We'll be looking for a new naming rights partner in the coming months," Homan said.

Dig deeper:

Dickies has been the arena's naming partner since it opened in 2019. The partnership was initially announced in 2017.

Billboard Magazine recently ranked Dickies Arena the No. 1 venue in North America and the No. 5 venue worldwide.

Dig deeper:

On April 22, Trail Drive Management Corp. sent a demand letter to Bluestar Alliance and VF Corporation, Dickies' former owner, requesting late payments over the arena's naming rights.

Read the full letter below.

Trail Drive Management Corp., the not-for-profit manager of city-owned Dickies Arena, sent demand letters to VF Corporation, which bought Williamson-Dickie from the Williamson Family in 2017, and Bluestar Alliance, which acquired the company last year and is the current owner. The letters request contractually obligated payments associated with the naming rights of the arena, which are in arrears.

Trail Drive Management Corp.’s action and any that may follow will have no impact on arena operations, event bookings, and financial health. Further, interest from sponsors, entertainers, presenters, and patrons has never been stronger.

The Williamson family holds the deep respect and gratitude of all of us at Dickies Arena, as well as the Fort Worth community at large. Their immeasurable impact on our city spans over a century and touches nearly every dimension of civic and community life. In 2017, Williamson-Dickie came in as a true partner on the arena, which its Chairman and CEO Philip Williamson envisioned would "redefine what local entertainment means to our neighbors in Fort Worth."

Trail Drive Management Corp. would like to sincerely thank Mr. Williamson and the Williamson-Dickie corporation for seeing our vision and potential nine years ago. We were a perfect match that shared our wonderful city’s Cowboy Culture together.

What's next:

Homan said the arena will look for a new naming partner "in the coming months" that works for both the arena and the new company.