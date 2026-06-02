North Oak Cliff shooting leaves 1 dead outside convenience store

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The Brief A man was shot and killed outside a North Oak Cliff convenience store just after 3:30 a.m. A group in a white car fled the scene after an altercation with the victim, and no arrests have been made. The victim's identity has not been released, and police are still searching for a motive and the shooter.



One person is dead after an overnight shooting in North Oak Cliff.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim outside the Laredo Taco, which is connected to a 7-Eleven on Sylvan Avenue at Interstate 30.

Investigators believe the man was standing outside the building when a group pulled up in a white car. There was some kind of fight. The man was shot and the group drove off.

So far, there have been no arrests.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police are also still working to determine a motive and identify the shooter.