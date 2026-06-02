North Oak Cliff shooting leaves 1 dead outside convenience store
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DALLAS - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in North Oak Cliff.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim outside the Laredo Taco, which is connected to a 7-Eleven on Sylvan Avenue at Interstate 30.
Investigators believe the man was standing outside the building when a group pulled up in a white car. There was some kind of fight. The man was shot and the group drove off.
So far, there have been no arrests.
What we don't know:
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police are also still working to determine a motive and identify the shooter.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police officers at the scene of the shooting.