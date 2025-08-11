Texas House Democrats' quorum break persists as stalled flood relief bills loom

article

The Brief Texas House Democrats have continued to break a quorum, preventing the legislature from conducting business for the second consecutive week. The Democrats' action is a protest against a controversial redistricting bill, which is the main reason for the special session. Multiple bills regarding flood relief and disaster recovery, following the July 4 floods, are now stalled as a result of the ongoing protest.



When the Texas House Democrats chose to break the quorum, it was known that this would stall other legislation.

Flood relief is a topic that both sides feel strongly about, but Democrats shared today that they have no plans to return during this special session.

What we know:

For the second week, the Texas house was not able to conduct business.

Enough Texas House Democrats remained out of state, in protest over the proposed congressional maps. But now several bills on flood relief and disaster recovery, following the devastating July 4 floods, are on the agenda for Tuesday.

"The roll has been called, and a quorum is not present," said Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dustin Burrows.

"The only thing standing between Texas and real disaster relief is whether our absent colleagues decide to show up tomorrow."

Texas House Democrats believe flood relief bills should have been addressed far sooner than the Republican's plan to gain five more seats in Congress.

"We have said point-blank, time after time, after time, that if Governor Abbott says we will take care of the people of the State of Texas first, if he makes that commitment today, we’ll be back," said Texas State Rep, Gene Wu.

Texas State Rep. Gene Wu

Dig deeper:

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed lawsuits in courts in Illinois, California, and the Texas Supreme Court to try and compel members back to Austin. House speaker Dustin Burrows shared on Monday that dozens of officers are dispatched across the state.

"They are set up outside members' homes, conducting surveillance, knocking on doors, calling their phones multiple times a day. So far no one is home, but the search continues, and it will not stop," said Burrows.

What they're saying:

State house democrats are aware their homes are being watched.

"I’ve already had state troopers at my home this morning," said Texas State Rep. Mihaela Plesa.

But they don't plan to come back during this special session.

"I want to be clear, we have said from the beginning that our objective here is to deal with the corruption of *this special session. We’re hoping the next special session doesn’t also have to be corrupt," said Rep. Wu.

What's next:

The Texas Supreme Court released an expedited briefing schedule on Governor Abbott's efforts to remove Texas House Representative Gene Wu from his seat.

The Texas Senate was set to discuss redistricting on Monday, but they quickly adjourned and are waiting for committee reports.

The senate will reconvene on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

The house will gavel in at 10:00 a.m.