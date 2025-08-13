Illinois court will not enforce Texas arrests warrants against House Democrats

article

An Illinois judge ruled that the state will not enforce civil warrants against Texas House Democrats that left the state during the special legislative session.

After Democrats fled the state to prevent a vote on redrawn congressional maps, House Speaker Dustin Burrows issued civil arrest warrants against those Democrats on Aug. 4. The warrants can only be enforced inside the state.

Last week, Burrows and Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned courts in Illinois and California, two of the states where Democrats fled, to recognize those warrants and assist Texas in forcing those lawmakers to return.

What they're saying:

Judge Scott Larson said Wednesday that Paxton and Burrows did not demonstrate how the Illinois court had jurisdiction over "such a unique cause of action."

Larson said the court could not consider or determine if "foreign legislators" were "willfully evading" civil warrants issued in Texas.

Additionally, the court cannot direct Illinois law enforcement officers to execute civil warrants against "nonresidents" currently in the state.

Related article

"Further, this court notes that the quorum warrants issued by the State of Texas House of Representatives are geographically limited and specifically requests that the Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Representatives of the State of Texas take into custody the Member, ‘wherever the Member may be found in the State [Texas],'" Larson said.

Larson said that even if the court could consider the case, it could only consider if the lawmakers were disobeying a court order and not force their return.

Texas legislature special session and quorum break

The backstory:

Texas Democrats left the state on Aug. 3 to prevent a vote on new congressional maps proposed by Republicans that sought to gain five additional Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic lawmakers fled to Illinois, California, New York and Massachusetts in a effort to prevent the House from reaching a quorum, or the minimum number of members required to take up legislation.

Related article

Earlier this week, the House and Senate announced they would end the first special session early if lawmakers do not return by Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will immediately call a second special session when the first one ends and continue to call special sessions until Democrats return to the House.