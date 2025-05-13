Texas House passes bill giving mothers unrestricted access to HOV lane

article

The Brief A bill passed by the House would allow mothers to use the HOV lane regardless of how many people are in the car. The bill originally only covered pregnant women, but was amended to cover all mothers. The bill was referred to the Senate Transportation Committee



If you're a Texas mother, the House wants you to have open access to the carpool lane even as a solo driver.

The House on Saturday passed a bill that allows a woman who is pregnant, a parent or a legal guardian to use a high-occupancy vehicle lane regardless of who is in the car.

When Plano Rep. Jeff Leach's bill was filed, it only allowed pregnant women to use carpool lanes.

Rep. Gina Hinojosa then introduced an amendment that would expand the coverage of the bill to all mothers.

What they're saying:

"Mothers work overtime," Hinojosa said. "Wouldn't it be wonderful if we gave mothers a benefit and allowed them free access to the HOV lanes so that we can encourage their work?"

Leach called the bill a true Mother's Day bill.

"Members, to all the moms here and all the moms across the state, Happy Mother's Day," Leach said.

Cited for driving alone in HOV lane while pregnant

In 2022, Brandy Bottone was 34 weeks pregnant when she was pulled over and given a ticket for driving alone in the HOV lane on Highway 75.

Bottone said she was allowed to drive there because her fetus should count as a passenger.

She argued that because Roe v. Wade was overturned, her baby was a person.

What's next:

The was sent over to the Senate where it was sent to the Transportation Committee.