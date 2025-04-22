Texas House bill could weaken free speech protections for negative reviews, opponents say

The Brief Texas lawmakers will debate a bill on Wednesday intended to change the language of the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The bill's supporters argue that change is necessary because the act is currently being misused. Opponents worry it will weaken free speech protections and lead to even more frivolous lawsuits.



Free speech advocates are worried that a bill being considered in the Texas House would weaken protections against frivolous lawsuits.

House Bill 2988

What we know:

The bill centers around what’s called SLAPP lawsuits, or Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation. These types of civil lawsuits are often used as a tactic to silence critics through the burden and cost of legal proceedings.

HB 2988 would impact the Texas Citizens Participation Act, also known as TCPA, which passed in 2011. The intent was to empower defendants against SLAPP lawsuits.

For example, if you leave a bad review for a business and the business sues you, you can challenge the lawsuit, citing TCPA protections.

But Houston State Rep. Mano DeAyala, the bill’s author, and some other Republican lawmakers want to make changes. They believe the act is being abused.

What they're saying:

"They’re using it in a way that was unintended and it’s creating significantly more litigation, more legal costs and more delays. It is slowing down the appellate court process and just causing a lot of problems," DeAyala said.

The other side:

Free speech advocates believe HB 2988 will hurt Texans’ rights.

"Right now, under the law, you get your fees back. It helps you get a lawyer to begin with. It helps deter frivolous lawsuits. And it helps make you whole when somebody targets your constitutional rights by filing a bogus lawsuit against you," said Laura Prather, the Haynes Boone Media Law Chair.

What's next:

DeAyala said he recently met with stakeholders and decided to make changes to the bill’s language that he believes will make it less problematic.

The House Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committee will hear testimony on the bill on Wednesday.