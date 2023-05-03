Texas gunman’s wife tried to help him escape to Mexico, investigators say

Authorities say the partner of a Texas man suspected of killing five of his neighbors has been arrested for hindering his capture.

We’re also learning more about how the suspect in the Cleveland, Texas, shooting managed to stay on the run for so many days.

His wife is now facing charges for helping him, and officials believe he was trying to get other relatives to help him escape to Mexico.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava was taken into custody on Wednesday. He identified Lamar Nava as the wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, who was captured Tuesday night in the closet of a house after a four-day manhunt.

Officials haven't shared much about the tip that led them to Oropeza, but they say he had help from several people as he skirted law enforcement for four days.

Oropeza’s arrest happened within an hour of authorities getting an anonymous tip late Tuesday. That led them to the home near Conroe, about 20 miles away from Cleveland.

"I just didn't even know it was going to be across the street from me. I was really, really scared," said neighbor Yasmin Lopez.

Oropeza is accused of killing five people after they asked him to stop shooting his gun Friday night, but he eluded law enforcement ever since.

The victims have been identified as Diana Velásquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, all from Honduras. Velásquez Alvarado’s father, Osmán Velásquez, said she had recently obtained legal residency in the U.S.

Authorities suspected Oropeza had help. On Wednesday, they charged his wife, Nava, with helping him.

During a court hearing for her, officials revealed that Nava told them that Oropeza arrived at the home near Conroe in the early morning hours Tuesday, where he had showered and slept, and she got him food.

Officials say Nava also admitted to delivering a message to Oropeza’s cousins on his behalf asking for help getting to Mexico, but they said no.

Authorities say several others have been arrested for helping Oropeza but haven’t given a specific number or released all their names.

Meanwhile, Oropeza remains behind bars, facing five charges of murder that could be upgraded to capital murder.

Officials also say Oropeza is on suicide watch.

Investigators in the rural area say they are getting some much-needed rest after the four-day manhunt, but the work on the case is far from over.