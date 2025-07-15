Texas flooding: Additional rain dampens search efforts in Hill Country

The Brief A flash flood watch has been issued for the Texas Hill Country, hindering ongoing search efforts for flood victims. Heavy rainfall and saturated ground are making conditions difficult, forcing temporary halts to rescue operations. The death toll from the Independence Day floods has reached 133, with 97 people still missing, primarily in Kerr County.



As rescue teams continue their search for flood victims, a flash flood watch has been issued in the Texas Hill Country, making an already difficult task that much harder.

More rain slows search in Central Texas

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Search and rescue workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas Expand

Rainfall rates could exceed 2 inches per hour throughout the day. The ground is already saturated.

This has forced many search groups to temporarily halt the search for some 97 people - a drop from the 161 reported last week. As of Tuesday morning, the death toll has reached 133. Kerr County was hit the hardest, with more than 100 bodies recovered there so far.

FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano walked us through the unusually wet forecast in Central Texas. She says this very active weather pattern is not something we typically see this time of year.

What they're saying:

"We're wedged in between two ridges of high pressure, and we've had this continuous moisture flow coming in from the southwest."

With those conditions came several additional inches of rain to parts of the Texas Hill Country that had already been devastated by deadly flash flooding on Independence Day.

"The ground will soak up maybe an inch or two of rain, and the rest is just runoff. So at this point, anything they're dealing with - any showers or storms moving through - it's going to be runoff," Ali said.

Ali says July is typically a dry month.

"The longer it takes for us to get to your typical summer pattern, the more likely we will continue to have rain chances."

But despite the weather set back, Gov. Greg Abbott says volunteers and fire responders are determined to see their mission through.

Abbott specifically praised the Kerr County Sheriff, who he says has shown incredible strength and leadership during this difficult time.

Ali says that in the 11 years she's worked here in Texas, she has never seen a summer weather pattern like this.

What's next:

The encouraging news is, weather conditions in the Texas Hill Country will continue to improve after today, which should help the search efforts.

But with the rain moving out, Ali says higher temperatures and humidity will move in.

How to help Texas flooding victims

What you can do:

Many businesses and organizations are providing resources for those impacted by the flooding. FOX has collected a list of ways those affected can receive help, and what others can do to assist them. Take a look at the resource list here.

