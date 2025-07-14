Search for missing in Texas flooding could take 6 months, sheriff says

The Brief Heavy rain on Sunday paused search efforts in Kerr County for 97 people still missing from the devastating July 4th weekend floods. The sheriff estimates the search could take up to six months. Kerrville extended its disaster declaration and is now asking people to stop donating physical items due to capacity limits.



Heavy rain put search efforts on pause as crews continue to look for dozens of people who went missing after floods on Fourth of July weekend.

Some officials say they believe the search will last for months.

Kerr County searches

By the numbers:

In Kerr County, the hardest hit area, state officials are still looking for 97 people.

The Kerr County sheriff said on Monday he believes it could take as long as six months to find some of the missing.

What they're saying:

Sometimes recovering a body is just the beginning.

Gov. Greg Abbott says once a body is recovered it can take several days to identify.

"Sometimes it does require using DNA testing to identify who they are and identify who their family is," he said on Monday.

Rainy weekend slows search efforts

Search efforts were put on pause starting on Sunday because of rain and water coming down the Guadalupe River.

What they're saying:

Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said the rainfall could make the situation dangerous for search crews.

"We cannot afford to have people in that water and right next to the water that are not swift rescue trained and capable of at least saving themselves from being near that water because of the amount of rainfall that we’re getting," he said.

Help for those affected

The Texas Division of Emergency Management says 13,000 volunteers are assisting with flood-related recovery.

TDEM is establishing volunteer reception centers to match capabilities and skills with what the communities need.

What they're saying:

Daniel Olivas is one of several Kerrville residents who had their homes significantly damaged in the floods.

On Sunday, he says dozens of volunteer "angels" came to his home to help.

"We had up to 30 people on Sunday," Oliveras said.

Others say volunteer help is needed now, more than ever.

"It’s really emotional. It’s been a blessing. God has watched over us for this whole ordeal and I cannot express how much I appreciate everything that they have done for us," said Colleen Lucas.

Kerrville extends disaster declaration

Local perspective:

On Monday, Kerrville City Council voted to indefinitely extend the mayor's disaster declaration.

City officials have faced questions about what some believe was a lack of preparedness.

At Monday's meeting, Councilwoman Brenda Hughes called for extra security, claiming "targeted threats" were being made to city staff.

What they're saying:

The city is asking people to stop donating physical items.

"No more donations. We are at capacity, we appreciate all of the donations but we literally just don’t have the time, space and people to manage it," said Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman.