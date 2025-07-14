Fort Worth to hold vigil for victims of Texas Hill Country flooding

article

The Brief Fort Worth City Hall is hosting a community vigil tonight (Monday) at 7:30 p.m. to honor Central Texas flood victims. Mayor Mattie Parker and faith leaders will attend; green ribbons and candles will be distributed. The vigil comes as over 130 people are dead and more than 100 are still missing in the devastating floods.



A vigil for those who lost their lives in the flooding in the Texas Hill Country will be held in Fort Worth on Monday.

Fort Worth Community Vigil

The community vigil for the Hill Country Flood Victims will be held at Fort Worth City Hall.

Mayor Mattie Parker, members of her faith cabinet and city and community leaders will be among those in attendance.

Green ribbons and candles will be given to those in attendance.

The event is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

(Source: City of Fort Worth)

Fort Worth Police, Fire Donation Drive

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Police Department)

For the last week, the Fort Worth Police and Fire Departments have held a donation drive.

Several locations across the city have accepted donations for people in need.

The City of Kerrville and the Salvation Army teamed up to accept donations. The list of requested items include:

Hygiene Supplies

Nonperishable Items

Shovels

Brooms

Trash Bags

Baby Wipes

Diapers (all sizes)

Bleach Bottles

Socks

Police shared photos of several boxes of donations from the community.

Monday night is the final night the departments are taking donations.

What they're saying:

"We want the community to come out, come together and just have a moment where were all feeling the same as far as the devastation that occurred down there and maybe just bring a little more donations. We'll have a trailer up there that probably needs to get filled, to help them out a little bit more," said Cynthia Wood.

Texas Flooding

The backstory:

At least 131 people are dead and more than 100 are believed to be missing after flooding in Central Texas.

In hard-hit Kerr County alone, more than 100 people were killed and 97 are still missing.