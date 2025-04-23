Texas man's execution to continue as scheduled after Supreme Court denies plea

article

The Brief The Supreme Court denied Moises Mendoza's appeal for a stay of execution. Mendoza will be executed Wednesday night for the 2004 murder of Rachelle Tolleson. Mendoza will become the third person executed in Texas this year.



A Texas man who murdered a Collin County mother in 2004 will be executed Wednesday night after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case.

Moises Mendoza was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005 for the murder of 20-year-old Rachelle Tolleson. Court documents state Mendoza took Tolleson from her home in Farmersville, Texas, leaving her young daughter home alone. Mendoza took Tolleson to a field behind his home where he strangled and stabbed her before burning her body. She was found six days later. Tolleson's daughter was unharmed.

Moises Mendoza appealed to the Supreme Court on Friday asking for a stay of his execution and for the court to review a decision from a lower court denying his appeal. Those requests were rejected Wednesday, just hours before his scheduled 6 p.m. execution.

Appeal to Supreme Court

Dig deeper:

Mendoza's attorneys asked the Supreme Court to review a Texas Criminal Court of Appeals decision to deny a request that claims Mendoza's counsel was ineffective.

Specifically, court documents state that Mendoza's former attorney did not investigate testimony during sentencing from a jailer who claimed Mendoza had started a fight with another inmate. Prosecutors were using the story to assert their claims that Mendoza remained a danger despite being locked up and was deserving of the death penalty.

In 2016, the inmate the prosecution claimed was attacked by Mendoza, Melvin Johnson, said in an affidavit he was the aggressor.

Johnson reiterated those claims again in a March 2025 affidavit where he claims Mendoza was only allowed out of his cell for recreation alone and that he had been let out with Mendoza and "knew the guards wanted me to jump him."

"When my door opened with Mendoza out, I knew the guards wanted me to jump him, and that's what I did," Johnson said in the March 2025 affidavit. "He immediately fell to the ground and covered up to protect himself. He never threw a punch."

Johnson claimed he was given an extra tray of food for attacking Mendoza in prison.

The other side:

The Texas Attorney General's Office urged the court to deny Mendoza's appeal, saying that Mendoza's claim is "serial relitigation" and that "public interest weighs heavily against a stay."

The office, in their push to deny Mendoza's request pointed to earlier court proceedings where "the court thoroughly went through the violent and aggravating evidence presented at punishment" that was beyond the testimony given by the jailer.

"The State and crime victims have a ‘powerful and legitimate interest in punishing the guilty," the attorney general’s office said.

Murder of Rachelle Tolleson

The backstory:

On March 17, 2004, Rachelle Tolleson and her 5-month-old daughter returned home around 10 p.m. from visiting Tolleson's mother.

According to court documents, her mother went to Tolleson's Farmersville house the next morning and found the back door wide open and the bedroom in "chaotic disarray." The baby was on the bed alone.

After Mendoza was identified as a suspect and arrested, he confessed to killing Tolleson.

Mendoza told police that she had willingly gone with him in his truck and that he choked her and caused her to pass out.

Court documents state Mendoza drove to a field behind his house and had sex with Tolleson before choking her again.

He then dragged her into the field and choked her until she "appeared dead" before stabbing her in the throat with a knife, court documents state.

After being interviewed by police, court documents state Mendoza moved Tolleson's body to a more remote location and burned it. She was found six days later.

What's next:

Mendoza's execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday night. He will become the third person executed in Texas this year.