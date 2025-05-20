Texas man who set an elderly Garland gas station clerk on fire to be executed today

article

The Brief Texas inmate Matthew Johnson is scheduled for execution this evening for a murder committed 13 years ago. He was convicted of dousing 76-year-old gas station clerk Nancy Harris with lighter fluid and setting her on fire during a 2012 robbery. Johnson's recent appeals have been denied, and the lethal injection is set for after 6 p.m. CDT in Huntsville.



Texas Execution Scheduled

The backstory:

In 2012, Johnson was arrested for attacking 76-year-old Nancy Harris. He was 36 at the time.

Court documents show he walked into a Garland convenience store with a bottle of lighter fluid and a cigarette lighter. He went behind the counter and took cigarettes, lighters and cash from the register. He dumped the lighter fluid on Harris and set her on fire before walking out of the gas station. He was arrested about an hour later.

Harris died five days after the attack, but before she died, she was able to describe Johnson to the police. She worked at the convenience store for more than 10 years. She had four sons, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

At his 2013 trial, he admitted to setting Harris on fire. He expressed remorse and called himself "the lowest scum of the earth."

"I hurt an innocent woman. I took a human being's life. I was the cause of that. It was not my intentions to -- to kill her or to hurt her, but I did," said Johnson.

During his sentencing, which happened two years after the attack, he testified he had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the robbery. He said he wanted to use the lighter fluid to scare her, but did not intend to kill her.

Johnson's appeal attempts have failed. His most recent appeal was for a stay of execution with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. He claimed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office unfairly influenced his death sentence by suggesting execution dates to the court. His appeal was denied on Sunday.

What's next:

If the execution moves forward, it will be the state's fourth this year. He is scheduled to receive lethal injection after 6 p.m. CDT at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Johnson's execution is one of two scheduled in the country for Tuesday. In Indiana, Benjamin Ritchie was set to receive a lethal injection for the 2000 killing of a police officer.

If both executions happen on Tuesday, that would bring this year's total to 18.