Texas Equusearch searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Houston

Texas Equusearch is asking for your help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

The organization says Daniel Ceron Jr. was last seen on August 19 in north Houston. His disappearance has been described as "puzzling and concerning."

Ceron was last seen wearing a blue and gray lightweight jacket, a black muscle shirt, blue shorts with the Captain American logo on them, a baseball cap with the image of praying hands on it, and black shoes.

Texas Equusearch is unsure why or how Ceron disappeared. A search will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday. The search staging area and Command Post will be located in the parking lot of Joe V's Smart Shop at 612 N. Victory.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police at 832-394-1840, or Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.