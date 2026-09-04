Texas education board approves controversial school curriculum changes

The Brief The Republican-majority Texas State Board of Education approved revised high school social studies standards that alter how Islam and Christianity are taught. Opponents and Muslim community members criticized the curriculum for emphasizing military campaigns in early Islam and using broad language regarding 9/11. The newly approved social studies lesson plans will be phased into Texas public school classrooms beginning in the 2030–31 academic year.



The State Board of Education gave final approval to changes to Texas' high school social studies curriculum. The changes involve how students will learn about Islam and Christianity.

The revised social studies curriculum covers U.S. history, government and world geography.

Texas Board of Education approves changes

What we know:

The board made some tweaks, but ultimately approved the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).

This comes after dozens of people signed up for public testimony, the majority voicing their opposition to the revised curriculum.

Muslim advocates raise concerns over Islam curriculum wording

What they're saying:

Many Muslim speakers voiced concerns over the wording used to explain early Islam. One specific point many brought up was the explanation of early Islam focused on military campaigns, slavery and female captives.

The board also approved language saying that "radical Islam" motivated the 9/11 attacks, instead of more narrowly focusing on the terrorist groups behind the attack.

Board vote splits along party lines

Dig deeper:

Over the week of discussion, several Democratic school board members spoke up over the wording, but the Republican-majority board did approve each section on Friday.

School board member Julie Pickren called the approval a huge accomplishment.

"This social studies law that got us here, I've been working on for over 10 years with the House and the Senate, the Texas House and Texas Senate ... and so this is such a huge accomplishment; this vote kind of bookends 12 years of life's work," Pickren said.

Several organizations held a press conference on Monday, voicing their opposition to the curriculum.

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2030 Implementation Timeline

What's next:

FOX 4 reached out to several of them after the vote, but we have not heard back at this hour.

The approved lesson plans are expected to be phased into classrooms during the 2030-31 school year.