Former North Texas police officer given three life sentences for child pornography, solicitation of minor

The Brief Daniel Joseph Bates, a former police officer in Itasca, was given three life sentences after being found guilty of felony online solicitation of a minor and child pornography possession. Bates was caught when he communicated with an undercover agent he thought was a 15-year-old girl and was arrested by the Texas Rangers. Numerous photos and videos of children being sexually abused were found on Bates' electronics, which he said he possessed due to undercover police work.



A former police officer in Itasca was given three life sentences for possession of child pornography and soliciting sexual acts from a minor.

Former Itasca officer sentenced

Daniel Joseph Bates

What we know:

Daniel Joseph Bates, a former police officer with the Itasca Police Department, was convicted on Wednesday of possessing child pornography and online solicitation of a minor.

He was given three life sentences for the child pornography charges and 40 years for the solicitation charge by a Johnson County judge.

Bates was arrested by the Texas Rangers after online communication with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. An adult decoy was posing as the girl, who alerted authorities to Bates.

A search warrant was executed at Bates' residence, where investigators found nearly 300 videos and photos of children being sexually abused.

Bates later testified he possessed the child pornography due to a secret police investigation into human traffickers. He was a reserve officer at the time of his arrest and had been working in construction security.

The child pornography in the case was presented to the jury during Bates' trial.

What they're saying:

"We knew going into this, the hardest part would be getting a jury because you tell the jury what you're going to walk into — and it is some of the worst stuff you will ever see in your life."

Johnson County District Attorney Timothy Good tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey that Bates tried to use his police connection to get out of his arrest.

"He actually tried to play the badge thing."

Timothy Good

The adult decoy who alerted police to Bates says the former officer made it clear he always carries a gun, leading him to point law enforcement his way.

"Some people say we're vigilantes. Vigilantes beat up these people. I hand everything over to law enforcement," Arlind Queriman tells Sentendrey.

Arlind Queriman

What's next:

The earliest Bates can get out of prison is 90 years from now.