Nearly 200 turtles recovered in Denton after attempted FedEx shipment

The Brief The Denton Animal Shelter recovered 191 turtles that someone attempted to send through the mail at a local FedEx store. FedEx notified the city that someone had attempted to ship the turtles to China. The turtles have been placed at the Dallas Zoo while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigates the incident.



A FedEx in Denton received one shell of a request when someone attempted to ship almost 200 turtles through the mail.

191 turtles recovered in Denton

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CTSY: Denton Animal Services

What we know:

Denton Animal Services recovered 191 turtles on September 1.

The city was notified by a local FedEx store that someone had attempted to ship the animals through their store to China.

Denton Animal Services gave the turtles proper care before they were placed at the Dallas Zoo.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has opened an investigation into the incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who attempted to ship the turtles through FedEx, or for what purpose. .

What they're saying:

"This unusual rescue is just one example of how our animal services team supports the community. We’re grateful for the strong partnerships with our animal welfare colleagues, who help us coordinate responses in unique situations like this," Denton Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post.