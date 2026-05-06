Texas' economic forecast weakens as international hotel bookings lag ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Texas hotels report lower than expected bookings as high costs and visa delays discourage international travelers from attending the tournament. Local officials anticipate a potential surge in last-minute reservations since many visitors typically book their stays within two weeks of arrival. It is currently unknown if the high volume of domestic fans will match the economic impact originally projected by international visitors.



The concern isn’t whether fans will show up.

It’s whether enough international visitors will come, stay longer, and spend more.

Reality of the 2026 FIFA World Cup economic impact

What we know:

The World Cup countdown is getting real in Texas.

But a new report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association suggests the economic picture may be more complicated than early projections. Hotels across host cities, such as Dallas and Houston, say bookings are coming in below expectations, even with millions of tickets already sold.

According to the report, about 80% of hoteliers nationwide say bookings are trailing initial forecasts, with domestic travelers currently outpacing international visitors. A shift that could limit overall economic impact.

Why Texas hotel bookings are lagging

The report points to several reasons behind the softer demand.

One major factor: FIFA releasing large blocks of hotel rooms that were previously reserved for staff, media, and operations. That inventory is now returning to the market, increasing supply and creating what the report describes as an "artificial early demand signal" that has since reversed.

At the same time, visa delays, geopolitical tensions, and rising travel costs are making it harder, and more expensive, for international visitors to come to the U.S.

What they're saying:

Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Brent DeRaad says he’s seeing similar trends in North Texas.

"I don't know of any local hotels that are at 100% occupancy during the FIFA timeframe right now," DeRaad said. "What we're seeing is hotels working to fill those rooms with leisure travelers."

The 'priced out' factor for international travelers

Experts say who shows up may matter just as much as how many.

Bob Heere, executive director of the UNT Sports Innovation Space, says high ticket prices could be limiting international travel.

"For international travelers, these numbers, even for a basic group game, are quite high and quite shocking for some," Heere said. "They may not stay as long or spend as much on things like dining."

That matters because international visitors are typically higher-spending and stay longer. The AHLA report notes they are a key driver of projected economic impact for host cities.

A mixed outlook for host cities

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 15: An artist rendering of the FIFA Fan Festival 2026 is seen during a news conference releasing details about the event in Houston, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand

Even within the U.S., the impact is uneven. The report found only about 25–30% of host markets are seeing meaningful gains tied to the World Cup, while others, including Houston and Dallas, are tracking closer to a typical summer rather than a major-event surge.

Could a late surge in Texas change things?

Dig deeper:

Despite current trends, officials say it may still be too early to judge.

DeRaad says last-minute bookings are common, especially for major events.

"About 50% of our rooms are typically sold within 14 days here in Arlington," he said. "Over the next few weeks, we expect to see a lot more activity."

The AHLA report also notes there is still potential for late demand, even as hotels adjust pricing and marketing strategies in response to uncertainty.

FIFA responds to sluggish sales concern

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

The other side:

In response to questions about booking trends, FIFA pointed to strong overall demand.

"Global demand for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is unprecedented, with more than five million tickets sold," the organization said in a statement. "Excitement continues to build for the largest sporting event on the planet."

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 7: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at AT&T Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FIFA via Getty Images)

What's next:

FIFA has not released a breakdown of ticket buyers by domestic versus international travelers.

The organization also has not provided details on how many hotel rooms were released back onto the market, saying a clearer picture will emerge closer to the tournament.

For now, the takeaway is this: stadiums are expected to be full, but whether that translates into the level of economic boost cities anticipated may depend on who ultimately makes the trip.

*FOX Local has reached out to Houston First Corp and the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau for comment and will update this story if a response is received.*