Texas DSHS: Six Texas children dead from flu-related causes this flu season

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, six children in Texas have died due to flu-related causes since the flu season has begun.

Health officials are urging everyone over the age of six months to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent contracting the flu.

"We’re seeing high levels of flu activity across Texas right now,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “Young children are one of the groups known to be at high risk of hospitalization or death from complications of the flu. Getting your flu shot is one of the best ways to protect them and everyone else in the community.”

The six children who have passed ranged in ages from one to 16 years old. Four of those children did not have the flu vaccination and health officials are still investigating the other two deaths.

Groups vulnerable to the Flu Pregnant women Young children Older adults Those with chronic health conditions



The flu is caused by one of a number of related viruses, according to officials. Symptoms start suddenly and can include fever, body aches, chills, a dry cough, sore throat, runny nose, headaches and extreme fatigue. The flu can last longer than a week and not all flu sufferers will contract a fever.

How to reduce the chance of contracting the Flu Get vaccinated Wash hands frequently Covering the mouth when sneezing or coughing Staying home when symptoms start to show



For more information and tips on the flu, visit TexasFlu.org.