Texas Drivers License Renewal: Saturday appointments now available

Need to renew your driver’s license and don’t want to drive two or three hours to get an appointment before the end of the year? You may be in luck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is opening several driver’s license offices in North Texas and across the state on Saturdays in October.

Appointments are now available at the Garland, South Dallas, Fort Worth, Lake Worth, Carrollton, and Denton offices from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.

The appointments are for people who need to renew or replace their driver’s license or identification card.

Some appointments for new drivers and new ID cards may also be allowed depending on the location.

To book an appointment online, visit www.txdpsscheduler.com.

Texas DPS said it opened driver’s license offices on Saturdays in September, as well, and those appointments filled up fast.

But roughly 30% of those people didn’t show up and didn’t cancel their appointment.

The department strongly encourages people to cancel if their plans change so that others can take advantage of the service.

You can find additional information about DPS driver's license services, including what to bring to your upcoming appointment here:

dps.texas.gov/section/driver-license/driver-license-services-appointments.