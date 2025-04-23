Dallas, Kaufman county smoke shop investigation leads to nearly $5M in cash seized

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Sky Rise and ZRD Smoke Shops in Dallas and Kaufman counties were part of an investigation for allegedly distributing controlled substances, according to the Kaufman County criminal district attorney. Investigators seized guns, cars, jewelry, drugs and approximately $4.8 million in cash.



On Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety investigators and law enforcement from Kaufman and Dallas counties seized vehicles, jewelry, firearms and approximately $4.8 million in cash as part of an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

Troopers were investigating the illegal distribution of controlled substances through multiple businesses operating under the names Sky Rise and ZRD Smoke Shops.

ZRD Smoke Shop is in Mesquite, and Sky Rise has locations in Mesquite, Forney, Garland, Coppell, Hutchins, and Carrollton.

Investigators say what they seized is believed to be connected to illegal activity.

What we don't know:

The number of people arrested in this case was not released.

It is not clear if all store locations were involved in the operation.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the criminal district attorney says no other information will be released.

What they're saying:

"This successful operation is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Kaufman County Street Crimes Unit, the Terrell Police Department, the Forney Police Department, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constables Office, and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, who are jointly committed to working together to keep our communities safe," Criminal District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley said in a news release.