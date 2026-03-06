Texas DPS seizes nearly 2,000 pounds of meth in truck heading for Dallas
LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety busted a truck transporting a staggering amount of meth that was headed towards Dallas.
What we know:
On Wednesday, March 4, a DPS trooper stopped a semi-truck near George West, a town south of San Antonio in Live Oak County, Texas.
During the stop, the trooper noticed signs of possible criminal activity. A K-9 unit was called in, which revealed 479 black tape-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine hidden in the truck's trailer.
Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety
The bundles weighed a total of 1,980 pounds, and had an estimated street value of $3.4 million.
32-year-old Diego Mendez, the driver, was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams.
Texas DPS reported that the truck was on its way to Dallas.
The Source: Information in this story came from a Texas Department of Public Safety press release.