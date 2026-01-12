Texas DPS holding Flight Officer training in Collin County

article

The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety will hold Tactical Flight Officer training in Collin County this week. The trainings will run from Tuesday to Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. and going until 1 a.m. each day. Residents may notice an increased law enforcement presence during the training.



The Texas Department of Public Safety's Aircraft Operations Division is holding Tactical Flight Officer training in Collin County this week.

What we know:

The multi-agency training will run from Tuesday, Jan. 13 through Thursday, Jan. 15 in Allen and McKinney.

DPS aircraft are based at McKinney airport, which is why the training will take place there.

Residents may notice an increased law enforcement presence, including low-flying helicopters, coordinated ground movements with officers, and mock vehicle pursuits.

What they're saying:

"These exercises are planned, controlled and not related to any active incident," DPS said of the training. "Training in real-world environments helps agencies strengthen coordination, improve response times and ensure officers are prepared to protect the public safely and effectively."