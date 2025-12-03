Texas DPS: Fugitive child sex offender on Texas Most Wanted list sought in DFW area

article

The Brief Texas officials have raised the reward to $8,500 for William Herrera Zamora, a convicted child sex offender who is on the state's 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants list.2 Zamora is wanted on multiple warrants, including indecency with a child and parole violations related to promoting child pornography. He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to have ties to the Fort Worth, Texas area.



Texas officials have increased the reward for a convicted child sex offender who has been on the state’s 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants list for more than two years, the Department of Public Safety said.

Suspect description and reward

What we know:

63-year-old William Herrera Zamora, originally from Cuba and believed to have ties to the Fort Worth area, is a Featured Fugitive for Texas DPS. The agency described Herrera Zamora as 5-foot-9, about 160 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm, a scar on his abdomen and a habit of wearing glasses. DPS cautions that he should be considered armed and dangerous. The reward for information leading to his arrest has been raised to $8,500 for tips submitted in December.

Allegations and warrants

Authorities say Zamora is wanted on multiple warrants, including a June 2022 warrant from Grapevine police accusing him of indecency with a child by sexual contact. Later that month, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a separate warrant for a parole violation tied to his underlying conviction for possession with intent to promote child pornography.

In January 2023, Fort Worth police issued two more warrants accusing him of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, according to DPS.

Criminal history and release

Zamora’s criminal history includes a 2019 conviction on 10 counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, for which he received a five-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

After his release on parole in January 2021, he was transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and later released to reside in Fort Worth.

DPS records indicate he also has past charges for carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Submit anonymous tips

What you can do:

Texas Crime Stoppers, funded through the Governor’s Public Safety Office, offers cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of fugitives on the state’s most-wanted lists.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online, by phone or through the Crime Stoppers app.