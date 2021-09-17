Texas COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000

Texas passed a grim milestone on Friday, with the state officially recording its 60,000th death due to COVID-19.

State health officials reported 377 deaths on Friday, pushing the Texas COVID-19 death toll to 60,357.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, one in 480 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Texas has the second-most COVID-19 deaths in the country, only behind California.

Deaths dropped in the spring after a deadly winter, but have accelerated again statewide in the past two months due to the spread of the delta variant.

Just 49.4 percent of Texans eligible for the COVID-19 shot are fully vaccinated.