Texas colleges create funds to help students in need due to coronavirus

Colleges and universities across Texas are coming up with ways to help students while campuses are closed.

The University of North Texas created a fund to help students who have immediate and pressing needs, like health, living, and educational expenses.

The student government is also demanding a rent freeze to help students who are out of a job.

The University of Texas started a similar emergency fund for students.

UT’s president said the money will help students who have lost their jobs.

It will also be used to buy laptops and internet access, with coursework moving to online only.

The funds will also go to emergency healthcare needs, moving and transportation, and housing and food.