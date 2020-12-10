Texas cancels A-F school accountability grades for 2020-21 school year, keeps STAAR testing

The Texas Education Agency announced that A-F grades for schools will not be given out for the 2020-21 school year due to “ongoing disruptions associated with COVID-19.”

Though the school grades were put on hold for this school year, STAAR testing will go on as normal “in order to provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow.”

STAAR tests will not be used for “accountability” uses, and the TEA is working with schools that use STAAR results for teacher evaluations.