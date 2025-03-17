Texas bill targets 'furries,' banning non-human behavior in schools
TEXAS - A new Texas bill aims to ban non-human behaviors in public schools, commonly associated with "furries." The proposed legislation outlines a wide range of prohibited behaviors, from using a litter box to wearing animal ears and leashes.
FURRIES Act Texas
What we know:
The Forbidding Unlawful Representation of Roleplaying in Education, or FURRIES Act, prohibits students from engaging in "any non-human behavior," including presenting themselves as anything other than a human.
What is considered ‘non-human behavior’?
Dig deeper:
According to the bill, examples of prohibited behaviors include:
- Using a litter box to relieve oneself
- Wearing non-human accessories, such as:TailsLeashesCollarsAccessories designed for petsFur (other than natural human hair or wigs)Animal-like earsItems not historically designed for humans
- Tails
- Leashes
- Collars
- Accessories designed for pets
- Fur (other than natural human hair or wigs)
- Animal-like ears
- Items not historically designed for humans
- Making animal noises such as barking, meowing, or hissing
- Licking oneself for grooming
Furries pose for photos at Anthrocon 2023, one of the world's largest anthropomorphic conventions celebrating the furry subculture, in which people dress up or roleplay as animal characters, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, P
Restrictions on students
The bill states that students must present themselves as human and are also prohibited from:
- Creating organizations or clubs related to non-human behavior
- Promoting the belief that non-human behaviors are socially acceptable
Exemptions
The bill allows certain exemptions, including:
- Halloween or school dress-up events related to human history (limited to five days per school year)
- Theater performances
- Dressing as a school mascot
Consequences for violating the law
Students who do not comply with the proposed law could face removal from class, suspension, or expulsion. The bill also allows for placement in a juvenile justice alternative education program.
Educators are required to report violations to the Texas attorney general. School districts that fail to enforce the law could face fines—starting at $10,000 for the first offense and increasing to $25,000 for further violations.
How would this bill become law?
The act would take effect immediately if approved by two-thirds of House members. If it does not receive enough votes for immediate implementation, it would go into effect on Sept. 1, 2025.
A hearing has not yet been scheduled.
FURRIES Act
What is a ‘furry’?
The backstory:
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a furry is someone who identifies with or enjoys dressing as an animal or creature. Many furries wear costumes or accessories such as animal ears and tails.
A 2020 survey found that most furries are in their late teens or early 20s.
The Source: Information in this article comes from public court documents from Texas Legislature and the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.