Texas bill targets 'furries,' banning non-human behavior in schools

The Brief A new Texas bill, known as the FURRIES Act, would ban non-human behaviors in public schools, including the use of litter boxes and wearing animal accessories. The bill prohibits students from presenting themselves as anything other than human, with exemptions for events like Halloween. Students who violate the law could face suspension, expulsion, or placement in a juvenile justice education program. Educators who fail to enforce the law could face fines, with penalties starting at $10,000.



A new Texas bill aims to ban non-human behaviors in public schools, commonly associated with "furries." The proposed legislation outlines a wide range of prohibited behaviors, from using a litter box to wearing animal ears and leashes.

What we know:

The Forbidding Unlawful Representation of Roleplaying in Education, or FURRIES Act, prohibits students from engaging in "any non-human behavior," including presenting themselves as anything other than a human.

What is considered ‘non-human behavior’?

Dig deeper:

According to the bill, examples of prohibited behaviors include:

Using a litter box to relieve oneself

Wearing non-human accessories, such as:TailsLeashesCollarsAccessories designed for petsFur (other than natural human hair or wigs)Animal-like earsItems not historically designed for humans

Tails

Leashes

Collars

Accessories designed for pets

Fur (other than natural human hair or wigs)

Animal-like ears

Items not historically designed for humans

Making animal noises such as barking, meowing, or hissing

Licking oneself for grooming

Furries pose for photos at Anthrocon 2023, one of the world's largest anthropomorphic conventions celebrating the furry subculture, in which people dress up or roleplay as animal characters, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, P

Restrictions on students

The bill states that students must present themselves as human and are also prohibited from:

Creating organizations or clubs related to non-human behavior

Promoting the belief that non-human behaviors are socially acceptable

Exemptions

The bill allows certain exemptions, including:

Halloween or school dress-up events related to human history (limited to five days per school year)

Theater performances

Dressing as a school mascot

Consequences for violating the law

Students who do not comply with the proposed law could face removal from class, suspension, or expulsion. The bill also allows for placement in a juvenile justice alternative education program.

Educators are required to report violations to the Texas attorney general. School districts that fail to enforce the law could face fines—starting at $10,000 for the first offense and increasing to $25,000 for further violations.

How would this bill become law?

The act would take effect immediately if approved by two-thirds of House members. If it does not receive enough votes for immediate implementation, it would go into effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled.

What is a ‘furry’?

The backstory:

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a furry is someone who identifies with or enjoys dressing as an animal or creature. Many furries wear costumes or accessories such as animal ears and tails.

A 2020 survey found that most furries are in their late teens or early 20s.