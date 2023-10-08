Texas Baptist Men assisting in Israel as country deals with war

The U.S. Department of Defense said it will work to ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and to protect civilians from violence.

Volunteers from the Texas Baptist Men are doing the same.

The group has been training in Israel for these types of tragedies, but has hoped it wouldn't come to this.

The non-profit has a permanent presence in Israel.

Volunteers mostly operate mobile kitchens, but that will now change as Israel said it’s at war after an unprecedented attack by the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip.

"But we’ve been hearing reports of how many people injured, how many dead, how many hostages have been taken," TBM associate executive director John-Travis Smith said.

Smith said TBM is sending 20 volunteers to its compound in east Jerusalem, where they partner with a local organization.

"So this is our fifth year in that partnership and we have been training people in the West Bank in Israel for two years now, and so we have been preparing for this," he explained. "So all of our logistics, we have been putting in place up for this point."

The volunteers will cook at a central location.

"And then we’ll take the food from there and send it out to the areas of need," Smith said. "Primarily helping those who are taking shelter in bomb shelters."

People are sheltering across Israel.

TBM sent FOX 4 an audio recording of a colleague preparing to hide in a bomb shelter with dozens of others, as sirens sound off.

"I’m going to prepare proposals for you so you’ll have them ready, in case people will want to donate. The majority will go for generators and for kitchen equipment and stocking mobile kitchens with equipment and sending more volunteers," he said. "This is it, buddy. This is it. Oh my God. May God save us all.

"Just waiting. They don’t know what’s going to happen," Smith said of their volunteers in Israel.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Dallas said: "Once again, the brave military forces of the State of Israel are responding and will defend our beloved Jewish state. And once again the Jewish communities of North America stand in total and complete solidarity with our Israeli brethren."