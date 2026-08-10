Parents arrested in Tarrant County after 4 children test positive for Fentanyl

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The Brief Lakeside police apprehended Auston Patrick Green and Cindy Cristina Chevez Batres late Sunday night on child endangerment charges involving fentanyl. Green is held in Tarrant County Jail on $40,000 total bond, while Chevez Batres is held on $30,000 bond alongside a Denton County theft warrant. Authorities have not yet released updated details regarding the current safety and medical status of the four young children.



Two parents wanted in connection with a child endangerment investigation involving fentanyl have been arrested, authorities announced Monday.

Wanted parents arrested

What we know:

Officers with the Lakeside Police Department apprehended Auston Patrick Green and Cindy Cristina Chevez Batres at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Both were booked into the Tarrant County Jail early Monday morning.

Each parent faces four counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

The charges stem from a joint investigation between local police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). Medical evaluations conducted during the investigation revealed that four young children had tested positive for fentanyl.

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What's next:

According to Tarrant County active booking records, Green is being held on four separate $10,000 bonds for the child endangerment charges, totaling $40,000.

Chevez Batres is being held on four separate $7,500 bonds for the child endangerment charges, totaling $30,000. Booking records show she is also facing an active warrant out of Denton County for theft of property between $100 and $750.

The arrests follow a Lakeside Police Department investigation into the couple. Further details regarding the status and safety of the four children have not yet been released.