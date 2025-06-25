17 possible amendments to the Texas Constitution will be on the ballot this November. Here's the list.

article

The Brief Texans will vote on several Consitutional amendments this November. Amendments include changes to property taxes, parental rights and bail. All items will be on the ballot on November 4.



Texas voters will decide on the fate of 17 proposed amendments to the US Constitution this November.

Each of the proposed amendments was passed by at least two-thirds of the Texas House and Senate.

Here's the list of the amendments that will be on the ballot for all Texans on Nov. 4.

Proposition 1: Texas State Technical College System funds

SJR 59 would create two new funds designed to support the Texas State Technical College System: the Permanent Technical Institution Infrastructure Fund and the Available Workforce Education Fund.

The funds would be designed to provide consistent funding for acquiring land, construction for buildings, repairs, library books and acquiring capital equipment for TSTC campuses.

Proposition 2: Ban on unrealized capital gains tax

SJR 18 would prevent the Texas state legislature from imposing a tax on unrealized capital gains of individuals, families, estates or trusts.

Proposition 3: Denying bail for certain offenses

SJR 5 would lay out scenarios for suspects charged with murder, capital murder or certain aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery, sexual assault, indecency with a child and human trafficking to be denied bail.

Judges that grant bail to those suspects must prepare a written order explaining the justification.

Proposition 4: Dedicating revenue from sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund

HJR 7 would allocate the first $1 billion of sales tax revenue for each fiscal year to the state water fund, after collections exceed $46.5 billion.

Proposition 5: Personal property tax exemptions

HJR 99 would exempt animal feed held by an owner for retail from tangible personal property taxes.

Proposition 6: Taxation

HJR 4 would prohibit an occupation tax on registered securities market operators or a tax on securities transactions.

Proposition 7: Homestead Tax Exemptions

HJR 133 would allow the legislature to create a homestead tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a veteran who died from a service-connected illness.

Proposition 8: Ban on certain taxes

HJR 2 would prohibit state taxes on certain financial assets, transactions or occupations.

Proposition 9: Property tax exemption for income-producing property

HJR 1 would allow the legislature to exempt up to $125,000 of the market value of income-producing personal property from property taxes.

Proposition 10: Property tax exemption for improvements to homes destroyed in fire

SJR 84 would allow for a temporary tax exemption for improvements made to homes that were destroyed in a fire.

Proposition 11: School district taxes

SJR 85 would increase the homestead property tax exemption for school district taxes from $10,000 to $60,000 for people who are disabled or 65 years old or older.

Proposition 12: State Commission on Judicial Conduct changes

SJR 27 would increase the number of governor appointees to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct from five members to seven members. There are 13 members on the commission.

It also adds and changes other rules and restrictions for members of the council and the tribunal to review the commission's recommendations.

Proposition 13: Homestead Tax Exemption Increase

SJR 2 would increase the homestead property tax exemption for school district taxes from $100,000 to $140,000.

Proposition 14: Dementia Prevention

SJR 3 would establish the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas and the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund.

Proposition 15: Parental Rights

SJR 34 would add language to the Texas Constitution about parental rights.

The amended article says the people of Texas affirm that "a parent has the responsibility to nurture and protect the parent's child and the corresponding fundamental right to exercise care, custody, and control of the parent's child, including the right to make decisions concerning the child's upbringing."

Proposition 16: Requires US citizenship to vote

SJR 37 would add noncitizens to the list of people who are prohibited from voting in the state.

Proposition 17: Property tax exemptions for border security

HJR 34 would allow the legislature to exempt increases in a property's value if the property is located in a county along the Mexican border and that the added value comes as a result of the construction or installation of border security infrastructure.

What they're saying:

"Texas lawmakers have proposed 17 amendments to the state constitution, and now Texans will have the opportunity to weigh in on each amendment," said Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson. "This is an opportunity to make your voice heard about the governing document of our state."