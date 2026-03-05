Texas AMBER Alert issued for missing child in Hunt County
article
GREENEVILLE, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child in Greeneville.
What we know:
Officials said they are looking for 2-year-old Jolea Calabrese.
Jolea was last seen in the 1200 Block of Walworth St, Greenville, TX, 75401 around 7:44 p.m. on March 5.
The suspect is 22-year-old Raymond Calabrese, a 22-year-old white male.
The suspect's vehicle is a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a Texas license plate: WHC6651.
If you have any information, call the Hunt County Sheriff's Office or call 911.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates.
The Source: Information in this story came from an AMBER Alert