Texas AMBER Alert issued for missing child in Hunt County

The Brief A Texas AMBER Alert was issued for 2-year-old Jolea Calabrese. The suspect is 22-year-old Raymond Calabrese. Calabrese's vehicle is a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a Texas license plate: WHC6651. If you have any information, call 911.



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child in Greeneville.

What we know:

Officials said they are looking for 2-year-old Jolea Calabrese.

Jolea was last seen in the 1200 Block of Walworth St, Greenville, TX, 75401 around 7:44 p.m. on March 5.

The suspect is 22-year-old Raymond Calabrese, a 22-year-old white male.

The suspect's vehicle is a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a Texas license plate: WHC6651.

If you have any information, call the Hunt County Sheriff's Office or call 911.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates.