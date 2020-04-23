Texas A&M scientist believes COVID-19 will return like the flu

A scientist at Texas A&M University in Texarkana is helping people around the world understand the new coronavirus.

Dr. Benjamin Neuman is a virus expert in the university’s biology department. He’s also part of the international committee that named the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it’s likely the virus came from an animal and not a lab in China or anywhere else.

He also explained why he doesn’t believe the virus is going away anytime soon.

“Even in people that get very severe COVID and recover from it, the antibodies drop off after a couple of months and they seem to be maybe six months’ protection. It’s going to be more like the flu. It’s going to keep coming back except that it’s 100 times as deadly as the normal flu,” he said.

Dr. Neuman will reveal more about what he and other researchers are learning about COVID-19 during a 30-minute special.

It will be available on the A&M University System YouTube channel Thursday at 7 p.m.

LINK: www.youtube.com/watch?v=394CtP1SAIw