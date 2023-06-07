Texas AG Ken Paxton's attorneys prepare for legal battle in impeachment trial

The Senate trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is shaping up as a battle of high-powered Houston super attorneys.

Two weeks after Paxton was impeached, his legal team led by Tony Buzbee held a theatrical and politically charged press conference to refute the claims that Paxton took bribes and abused his power.

"The speaker’s followers and himself thought that they could pull off what could only be described as a drive-by shooting on a holiday weekend to politically assassinate one of the leading conservative voices not only in Texas but also in the United States," Buzbee said.

The House vote was more lopsided than Buzbee's colorful description suggests: 121 House members voted to impeach Paxton and 23 voted against.

Now suspended from office, Paxton is waiting for a trial date in the Senate.

Buzbee and his legal partner, Dan Cogdell, called the impeachment process rushed.

"To say this case is not about politics has the credibility, the sincerity of the fellow who tells his wife he is going to the strip joint for the food, it’s not about the naked women. It’s about the food. It’s definitely political," Cogdell said.

A Senate team will present the rules for the trial on June 20th.

Paxton's wife, Angela, is a Collin County senator and therefore one of the jurors.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott made his first public remarks on whether she should be recused.

"That’s up to her to decide," he said.

Last week, House impeachment manager chair Andrew Murr introduced the other Houston legal team that’s prosecuting Paxton.

They are well-known attorneys Dick Digueren and Rusty Hardin, who called for a fair and open trial.

"I was shocked at the details and facts of the allegations," Hardin said. "This is not about a one-time misuse of an office. It's not about a two-time misuse of the office. It's about a pattern of misconduct and use in the office."

The allegations of misconduct are centered around Paxton donor Nate Paul. Paxton is accused of giving Paul documents the FBI and DPS did not want to be released because Paul was under their investigation.

Investigators say Paul gave bribes to Paxton in exchange, citing payments for upgrades to Paxton's kitchen.

In the press conference, Buzbee says they have evidence to prove that is not true.

"Put up the receipts. We have the receipts," he said. "This is the type of evidence we tried to offer them once we found out this foolishness was going on."

Buzbee called the process rushed and claimed they have 66 witnesses to testify. He says they are waiting for the trial rules before proceeding with a way to delay when it starts.