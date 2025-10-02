Texas AG Ken Paxton to speak at Turning Point USA event in Lubbock

article

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will speak at an event hosted by the Texas Tech University chapter of Turning Point USA. The public event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, TX, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. CT. Paxton stated he is "honored" to stand with "young patriots" and encourage them to champion their conservative values.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is scheduled to speak at an event hosted by the Texas Tech University chapter of the conservative advocacy organization Turning Point USA on Tuesday, Oct. 7, in Lubbock.

Turning Point USA Event

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at Cook’s Garage, located at 11002 US-84. Students, alumni, and members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to attend, with preferred seating reserved for Texas Tech students.

What they're saying:

In a statement released by the organization, Paxton expressed excitement about the upcoming appearance. "I am excited to join the young patriots at Texas Tech University… and encourage them to fearlessly champion their conservative values," Paxton said.

The appearance follows a previous event held by the Attorney General in Houston with a student group at Stratford High School, which occurred after the formation of a Turning Point USA group at the school faced opposition.

Event Details

Doors for the Lubbock event will open at 6 p.m. CT, and the program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.